Gamecocks-Bulldogs game time announced for Nov. 4

After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
The University of Alabama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne visited Columbus Tuesday night to get fans excited for the start of the 2017 football season.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recapped the dramatic comeback win over Auburn and previewed the upcoming matchup with Ole Miss in Oxford during his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference Monday.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
For the second straight week, sophomore D.J. Wonnum is back in the SEC spotlight.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
