Gamecocks-Bulldogs game time announced for Nov. 4

It's not a night game like many South Carolina and Georgia fans might have wanted, but the spotlight will still be on the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs as the SEC on CBS will pick up the border battle.

The SEC announced Monday that the annual rivalry game will be televised by CBS at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) face the undefeated Bulldogs (7-0 4-0 SEC) in a SEC East matchup with national championship implications. Should the Bulldogs win out, they'll head to the SEC Championship against a potentially undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.

