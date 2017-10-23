Drugs, $6,000+ in drug money seized as Kershaw County arrests two

A pair of men have been arrested and charged with selling various drugs out of a home on Smyrna Road in Elgin, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Devon Deshawn Jamison, 25, and Theus Alpanchino Lawton Gillie, 30, were arrested after investigators seized 6.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.7 ounces of crack cocaine, 9 grams of cocaine and 14 ounces of marijuana at the residence. Deputies also found $6,414 in drug money and a .380 Glock.

Gillie is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Jamison was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Both were taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where they bonded out a short time later.

“Here are two drug dealers who are selling significant quantities of a variety of illegal drugs in our county and they are already out of jail on bond. Their arrests are merely an inconvenience for them," Matthews said. "Just a minor bump in the road.”

