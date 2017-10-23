Indicted lawmakers, Richard Quinn, Sr. to appear in bond court Tuesday

Two former lawmakers, two suspended lawmakers, and the man known as a kingmaker in South Carolina politics will face a bond court judge Tuesday after their indictments last week.

Richard Quinn, Sr., Richard Quinn, Jr., John Courson, Tracy Edge, and James Harrison will appear at the Richland County Judicial Center to face Judge Jocelyn Newman.

All have been indicted in connection with a probe into possible corruption at the State House.

Quinn, Sr. is the proprietor of Richard Quinn and Associates, a political consulting firm connected to several dozen high-profile government officials such as Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

All have denied any wrongdoing in this case.

