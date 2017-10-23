Lottery: Winning $100,000 lottery ticket nearly thrown away

A $100,000 ticket was this close to being garbage.

"I still don't believe it," the lucky winner of $100,000 said to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

According to lottery officials, the winner said he was checking a stack of old lottery tickets when he decided to double check all of them before dumping them in the trash can.

That's when the winner says he found a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket bought at a Food Lion on Broad River Road in Columbia that matched all five numbers. The man's tickets are normally kept in a plastic bag in his truck.

“I used to keep my tickets on the dresser,” he said. “But when my wife would clean, she’d throw them away.”

We can bet he's probably glad this ticket remained in his grasp.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All reserved.