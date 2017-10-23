Woman, 22, charged with murder of man in sports bar parking lot

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in connection with a fight at a Decker Boulevard sports bar that ended with a 49-year-old man's death.

Latonya Watson, 22, has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

According to the sheriff's department, the body of Troy Anderson was found in the parking lot of Mi Casita Sports Bar on Oct. 5, 2017. Anderson, according to investigators, had been involved in a fight and was then run over by Watson.

Watson has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. No word on a bond hearing.

