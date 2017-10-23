Sanctuary city action? Gov. McMaster says 'stay tuned' for Monday announcement

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to make an announcement Monday that will strengthen state laws against sanctuary cities in the state.

The announcement comes after a Facebook post on Oct. 20 where the governor told people to "stay tuned" for the announcement that would prevent sanctuary cities.

A sanctuary city is a jurisdiction with policies designed to limit cooperation or involvement enforcing federal immigration laws.

The move would be in line with current White House policy and comes after President Donald Trump visited the Palmetto State to stump for McMaster's 2018 gubernatorial bid.

South Carolina tried to ban sanctuary cities back in 2011, but the courts struck most of the law down.

As of now, no city in our state is classified as a sanctuary city.

