Gov. McMaster, lawmakers propose plans to prevent sanctuary cities

Gov. Henry McMaster and several members of the General Assembly are proposing further changes to the state's immigration laws to prevent sanctuary cities from popping up in South Carolina.

Appearing in the Upstate Monday morning, McMaster and seven legislators announced that a bill will be pre-filed soon that would deny any state funds to municipalities that would designate themselves to be sanctuaries to undocumented immigrants.

A sanctuary city is a jurisdiction with policies designed to limit cooperation or involvement enforcing federal immigration laws.

The bill would also create a "surer way" of knowing if businesses in South Carolina are complying with immigration laws.

"Although the welcome mat is out for everyone, it is not out for those who violate our laws," McMaster said.

Lawmakers are also looking at making a penalty for businesses who don't comply with SLED and with the law. That penalty would be no government funding for three years for any business that fails to be certified with SLED.

The move would be in line with current White House policy and comes after President Donald Trump visited the Palmetto State to stump for McMaster's 2018 gubernatorial bid.

South Carolina tried to ban sanctuary cities back in 2011, but the courts struck most of the law down.

As of now, no city in our state is classified as a sanctuary city.

