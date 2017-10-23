South Carolina State Fair ends on a strong note despite lower attendance

Nearly a half-million visitors showed up to the South Carolina State Fair this year, but attendance was down overall due to hotter than normal temperatures, fair officials said Sunday night.

The 12-day event brought in more than 427,000 guests -- down nearly 38,000 from last year.

Retiring state fair manager Gary Goodman said this year's attendance took an early hit because of the hot weather, but improved as we experienced cooler temperatures. This Saturday, more than 61,000 people were at the fair, marking the highest attendance ever for a second Saturday.

In honor of Goodman's retirement, North America Midway Entertainment is donating $10,000 to the fair's Ride of Your Life Scholarship fund.

Next year's fair will kick off October 10.

