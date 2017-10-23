One dead following car crash in Saluda County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One dead following car crash in Saluda County

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
SALUDA COUNTY (WIS) -

One person is dead following a one-car crash in Saluda County. 

It happened on Spann Road around 11 p.m. on Sunday. 

Troopers say the 23-year old driver's car crossed the center line, hit a ditch, overturned, then hit a tree. 

They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene. 

The Saluda County Coroner's Office has not yet fully identified the driver.

