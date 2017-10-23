One dead following car crash in Saluda County

Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Two Assumption High School students said they had a weird and frightening experience at the Mt. Washington movie theater.More >>
One of the girls' mother is now putting out a warning on Facebook.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.More >>
Trump on Sunday personally implored House GOP members on a conference call to swiftly adopt the budget that was passed last week by the Senate, with the hope of clearing the way for what he described as historic tax cuts.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to make an announcement Monday that will strengthen state laws against sanctuary cities in the state.More >>
We're in First Alert mode today as large portions of the state are under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
Nearly a half-million visitors showed up to the South Carolina State Fair this year, but attendance was down overall due to hotter than normal temperatures, fair officials said Sunday night.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
One person is dead following a one-car crash in Saluda County.More >>
The man accused of helping serial killer Todd Kohlhepp acquire some of the guns investigators found in his possession appeared in federal court Monday.More >>
