One dead following car crash in Saluda County

One person is dead following a one-car crash in Saluda County.

It happened on Spann Road around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say the 23-year old driver's car crossed the center line, hit a ditch, overturned, then hit a tree.

They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.

The Saluda County Coroner's Office has not yet fully identified the driver.

