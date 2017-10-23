FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect for most Midlands counties until 9 p.m.

After several warnings fired off early in the afternoon, the National Weather Service has now issued a tornado watch for most of the viewing area until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has also allowed the tornado warning for parts of Calhoun and Orangeburg counties to expire. There have been no reports of damage at this time.

First Alert mode continues today as large portions of the state are under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

A slight risk means we have a greater risk of a few severe storms Monday afternoon. The greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts with gusts exceeding 40 MPH.

Light rain showers will fall through the course of the morning, which could lead to localized flooding later in the day when the larger storms begin to fire off.

One inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected in most areas but higher amounts are possible under the slowest moving storms. Lightning is expected in the stronger thunderstorms.

Here's what you need to know about warnings and watches:

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware.

mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.

mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

Tips if a warning is in your area:

Move away from open doors and windows and move into an interior hallway or room.

Do not use electrical equipment.

Do not use elevators. Go to the lowest level of the building away from windows. Take shelter.

Sit on the floor and put your head in your lap. Cover head with arms.

Remain in place of shelter until you are notified that the hazard has passed.

If the building is damaged severely, evacuate the damaged building as soon as possible after the storm is over.

