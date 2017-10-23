FIRST ALERT: Be prepared! Risky severe storms looking likely today

We're in First Alert mode today as large portions of the state are under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

A slight risk means we have a greater risk of a few severe storms Monday afternoon. The greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts with gusts exceeding 40 MPH.

Light rain showers will fall through the course of the morning, which could lead to localized flooding later in the day when the larger storms begin to fire off.

One inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected in most areas but higher amounts are possible under the slowest moving storms. Lightning is expected in the stronger thunderstorms.

The tornado risk is low but it is not zero.

