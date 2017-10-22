Motorcycle crash claims life of 58-year-old Newberry County man

A 58-year-old Newberry County man died in a motorcycle collision on Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 76 about two miles west of the town of Newberry.

Troopers say the man was traveling east on the highway when he went off the right-side of the road and hit a guardrail causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The victim was wearing a helmet, however, he died at the scene due to injuries he received in the collision. The coroner has not released his identity yet.

