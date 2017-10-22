Viral post shows 90-year-old Claflin alumna getting down at volleyball game

A 90-year-old woman was caught on camera by her daughter dancing to a popular song during a volleyball game at Claflin University and now the video is going viral!

The video shows Mrs. Elizabeth McMillian Rose, who is identified as an alumna and professor of Claflin, sitting and taking in the game with her family as the song Bodak Yellow by rapper Cardi B is playing in the background. As the music plays you see the 90-year-old get up out of her seat and begin dancing as people begin to cheer her on in the gym. She definitely has the moves and she is not afraid to get down in front of the camera.

That post has been liked more than 3,000 times and shared more than 10,000 times.

In a previous post, McMillian is seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s hit titled ‘Humble’. One of the captions on the video reads, "The Jazz station was too slow, so she changed it."

McMillian's daughter, Marcia, was the person who posted the videos to social media. She says she is the youngest daughter of Elizabeth McMillian and Arthur Rose, Sr. who met while they both were attending Claflin University. McMillian went on to become a professor of Physical Education and Health at the university.

