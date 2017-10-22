Richland Co. deputies investigate overnight drive-by shooting that injures one

Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was injured Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies responded to Sandstone Lane just before 11 p.m. A male victim was found who was shot in the lower body. An earlier report from the sheriff's department indicated the shooting happened on Sandstone Court, but that is not the case.

The victim told deputies that a car drove by and fired multiple shots, striking him in the lower body. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies are now searching for who is responsible for the shooting.

