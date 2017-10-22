Richland Co. deputies investigate overnight drive-by shooting injures one

Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was injured Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Deputies responded to Sandstone Court just before 11 p.m. A male victim was found who was shot in the lower body.

The victim told deputies that a car drove by and fired multiple shots, striking him in the lower body. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies are now searching for who is responsible for the shooting.

