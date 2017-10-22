Music festival in Orangeburg County canceled due to financial losses

Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: John Kelly distorts tale in slamming 'selfish' congresswoman.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: John Kelly distorts tale in slamming 'selfish' congresswoman.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff...More >>
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff boppers Jose Altuve and Justin Turner.More >>
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL...More >>
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he's willing to bring bipartisan health care legislation to the floor if the president makes clear he supports it.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he's willing to bring bipartisan health care legislation to the floor if the president makes clear he supports it.More >>
All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night in a Texas college town, raising money for hurricane relief.More >>
All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night in a Texas college town, raising money for hurricane relief.More >>
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.More >>
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.More >>
South Carolina political strategist Richard Quinn boasts a client list that includes GOP notables like Lindsey Graham and John McCain.More >>
South Carolina political strategist Richard Quinn boasts a client list that includes GOP notables like Lindsey Graham and John McCain.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
Federal authorities have approved a plan to allow S.C. Electric and Gas to leave a slick of polluted coal tar in the Congaree River rather than cleaning it up.More >>
Federal authorities have approved a plan to allow S.C. Electric and Gas to leave a slick of polluted coal tar in the Congaree River rather than cleaning it up.More >>
A 90-year-old woman was caught on camera dancing to a popular song during a volleyball game at Claflin University and now the video is going viral.More >>
A 90-year-old woman was caught on camera dancing to a popular song during a volleyball game at Claflin University and now the video is going viral.More >>