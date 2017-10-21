Midlands church hosts annual community awareness forum

A Midlands church held an awareness forum on Saturday to tackle three issues they say are seen in the local community.

The forum is put on by the men's and women's ministries of Haskell Heights First Baptist Church.

Church leaders said the forum started after they began to work in their own congregation dealing with the issues like breast cancer and domestic violence.

"We used to be number one where domestic violence-related incidents would occur in terms of the numbers that were reported. So that's something that we definitely want to keep our eyes on,” Glenn Wigfall of Haskell Heights First Baptist said.

An investigator from the Richland County Sheriff's Department and other speakers discussed the issues church leaders say they're trying to prevent in Columbia.

Church officials say the forum will be held again next year.

