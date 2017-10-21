Residents pack Five Points for 30th annual Chili Cook-Off

Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL...More >>
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.More >>
Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
The title of ‘best chili’ in the Capital City was on the line Saturday for the 30th annual Chili Cookoff in Five Points.More >>
A Midlands church held an awareness forum on Saturday to tackle three issues they say are seen in the local community.More >>
The White House is defending chief of staff John Kelly after he mischaracterized the remarks of Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.More >>
