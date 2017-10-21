Residents pack Five Points for 30th annual Chili Cook-Off

The title of ‘best chili’ in the Capital City was on the line Saturday for the 30th annual Chili Cook-Off in Five Points.

The event was free and featured more than 30 unique chili recipes. Anyone could sign up to compete and the chili would be judged based on several categories including best vegetarian chili, best non-traditional chili, and overall best chili.

Bridgette Wilson with CJ's was one of the competitors. She says cooking chili has always been a part of her life.and the recipe they competed with was her own.

"It is a very authentic Latin-style chili. All beef, black beans, kidney beans, red onion, garlic, cilantro – all those things that give it that authentic Latin feel,” Wilson explained.

Saturday's event lasted until 6 p.m. No word yet on who has the best chili in town.

