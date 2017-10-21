Three men arrested, charged after breaking into multiple Dollar Generals

Three men from Georgetown County were arrested in Kershaw County after they broke into multiple Dollar General stores and led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Jermaine Ford, 44, Qhaun Miller, 36, and Chadwick Miller, 36, were all arrested on October 18. Deputies say the trio faces multiple charges including two counts of second-degree violent burglary and two counts of grand larceny. Ford is also charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

“KCSO deputies responded and handled this incident in a professional manner. These individuals came into Kershaw County thinking they could get away with committing crimes and they were wrong,” said Kershaw County Captain Jack Rushing.

Deputies say on October 18 at about 3:30 a.m. they responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General located at 1616 Jefferson Davis Highway. When they got on the scene they determined that no one was in the building but the safe behind the counter was open. The Bloodhound Team was requested to search for the suspects.

As the Bloodhound Team made their way to the scene, another alarm call was reported at a second Dollar General on Highway 1 in Cassatt about eight miles away from the first one. Deputies say a concerned citizen who heard the alarm going off saw a brownish colored Dodge Journey leaving the Dollar General and heading north on Highway 1.

A deputy in the area was able to find the Dodge Journey and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, the driver of the car did not stop and a high-speed chase began. The chase started near Cassatt Road and Highway 1 and ended after another deputy used stop sticks to disable the suspect’s car near Haile Street and Highway 1.

The suspects then attempted to get away on foot. Two of them were captured after a short foot chase. The third suspect was arrested after deputies received a call that a suspicious male entered into a business in the area and asked to use their phone. After a deputy asked the man several questions, it was determined that this was the third suspect deputies were searching for and he was arrested.

Deputies searched the car the suspects were trying to escape in and found cash register drawers, deposit bags containing money, surveillance systems believed to be taken from Dollar General, and burglary tools.

Jermaine Ford and Qhaun Miller have extensive arrest records that include burglary, safecracking, and grand larceny. Chadwick Miller has no arrest record.

“KCSO investigators have been receiving phone calls and emails from other jurisdictions [referencing] the arrest of these three individuals,” Captain Rushing explained. “These guys are linked to other burglaries of Dollar General stores in South Carolina.”

