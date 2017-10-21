Deputies: Suspect fired multiple shots into home while victims inside

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a home in Northeast Columbia Friday night.

Deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Baccharis Drive just after 8 p.m. Once on the scene, they were able to determine that someone had driven by the residence and fired multiple shots at the home while the victims were inside.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made just yet as investigators are still working to find out who is responsible.

