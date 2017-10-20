Palmetto Health offering free flu shots at area churches

The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
A trauma surgeon at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas who lives in Murrells Inlet saved the lives of dozens of patients who were critically wounded in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. He and his family have been invited to tour the White House and meet with President Trump next week.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
It’s no secret. Homelessness at Finlay Park is something the City of Columbia has grappled with for years. A number of homeless people seek shelter at the park each day.More >>
Newberry County’s once-vacant Caterpillar plant is swarming with construction crews.More >>
Believe it or not, flu season is here! Palmetto Health is working to help protect your family from getting sick by providing some FREE flu shots.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.More >>
Columbia firefighters were called to a fire in Northeast Columbia Friday morning that damaged six houses.More >>
A man who was fatally shot by police in Kings Mountain after he reportedly was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two states has been identified.More >>
A Sumter County man has been arrested on a child pornography charge, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.More >>
Chesterfield police say the shooting happened on Hayden Street just after 11 p.m. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.More >>
