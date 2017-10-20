Palmetto Health offering free flu shots at area churches

Believe it or not, flu season is here! Palmetto Health is working to help protect your family from getting sick by providing some FREE flu shots.

It's been going on all month, and you still have time to get your shot. On Saturday, you can head to Second Nazareth Baptist Church, on Elmwood Avenue from 9 a.m. until noon to get your shot.

Events are happening every Saturday at churches around the Midlands to make sure everyone is protected from the flu this year.

Here’s the list of all the events:

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-noon

Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.–noon

Columbia Church of Christ, 1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia

Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.–noon

Bibleway Church of Atlas Rd., 2440 Atlas Rd., Columbia

Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.–noon

Jehovah Missionary Baptist, 805 S. Harvin St., Sumter

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.–noon

The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

There are many reasons why it’s important to get your flu shot, according to Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, the director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

"If you get your flu shot, you help protect people around you that are not able to get the flu shot and that could be for several different reasons," said Dr. Burch.

Dr. Burch also told WIS it’s a common myth that the flu shot can give you the flu. That’s not true, she said. The viruses in the flu shot inactivated. What you may experience are side effects that could come from getting the flu shot, like soreness, redness, or swelling where the shot was given, fever (low grade) and aches.

If you’d like more information, you can go to Palmetto Health Children's website.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.