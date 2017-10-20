Unemployment in SC: DEW reports 'only 11' issues remain unsolved for ex-V.C. Summer workers

WIS has heard the concerns from several people writing in to complain about issues with South Carolina unemployment benefits.

Nearly 2,400 laid-off V.C. Summer employees filed for unemployment, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says; SCDEW reports all but about 100 of them got their checks because those 100 didn’t qualify for the help.

Former construction worker out at the site, Harriet Davis, says she speaks for herself and several former co-workers of hers when she complains of what’s going on with certain unemployment claims in South Carolina.

“And it gets frustrating, very," she said.

Davis is upset she’s been told she cannot receive any unemployment from the first few weeks after V.C. Summer’s closure—told she doesn’t qualify.

"It’s been crazy. From August the first to September the thirteenth, I got no checks," Davis says.

But the SCDEW says there are a variety of reasons someone who’s applied for unemployment benefits may not qualify, but that there’s not an issue specific to V.C. Summer ex-workers.

“I finally received a few weeks, but not what they owe me," Davis further explained.

She said that in her case, a mix-up between her bank and the SCDEW has kept her from receiving about $650 she needs as she continues her job search. On her end, it was a user error she made that started the problem. But weeks later, still no resolve.

“Everybody’s got their hand out, but you don’t have to give because yours is being held up," she said.

She said she’s spent days waiting once the DEW’s system was down. They do have a newer system they’re using, but a spokesperson says it’s working smoothly.

That's what's prompted her to contact WIS, hoping for answers, soon.

Davis said time is something she does not have, so she leaves this message for anyone at DEW who can help: “To do their very best to resolve all issues not just that I have but that others have, also, because there are a lot of others out there that are having issues.”

The SCDEW's spokesperson said there is a small number of reported problems they are working through, just 11, and encourages anyone who feels something is wrong or needs help to make that known through this line—866-831-1724.

