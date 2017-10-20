Sumter man arrested on child pornography charge

Loyal Wayne Thompson, 57, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. (Source: SC Attorney General's Office)

A Sumter County man has been arrested on a child pornography charge, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Loyal Wayne Thompson, 57, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators with the Attorney General's Office assisted in the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Alan Wilson stresses all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

