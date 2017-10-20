Y'all...go and check out who KFC follows on Twitter

KFC is officially the ruler of Twitter. Go and observe who the fast food chicken giant follows on Twitter. (Source: KFC Twitter screenshot)

Just go and check it out, you have a few minutes.

The folks who created the phrase"finger-licking good" follows 11 herbs and spices, per their recipe.

But true to their social media savvy and cheeky form, they follow 6 men named Herb and the 5 Spice Girls - even Ginger Spice. The hilarious discovery was made on Reddit, and naturally, shared with the masses on social media.

Obviously, people love it.

The KFC Twitter account follows 11 people. 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. This is the best. ?? via reddit pic.twitter.com/XY4MFDXbLw — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 20, 2017

The .@kfc social media manager planted a low-key genius bomb and it just went off https://t.co/Abtx0rDlIO — Alisha Grauso ?????? (@AlishaGrauso) October 20, 2017

A friend informed me @kfc follows the 5 Spice Girls along with 6 guys named "Herb" on Twitter. That's 11 herbs and spices. #WellPlayed ???? — Rachel Collier (@RachelWDRB) October 19, 2017

That right there is funny, we don't care who you are.

