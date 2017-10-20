Y'all...go and check out who KFC follows on Twitter - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
KFC is officially the ruler of Twitter. 

Go and observe who the fast food chicken giant follows on Twitter

Just go and check it out, you have a few minutes. 

The folks who created the phrase"finger-licking good" follows 11 herbs and spices, per their recipe. 

But true to their social media savvy and cheeky form, they follow 6 men named Herb and the 5 Spice Girls - even Ginger Spice. The hilarious discovery was made on Reddit, and naturally, shared with the masses on social media. 

Obviously, people love it. 

That right there is funny, we don't care who you are. 

