Midlands educator celebrated as National Principal of the Year in surprise announcement

It is a big day for Chapin High School Principal Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr.

In a surprise announcement at the school on Friday, Ross was named the 2018 Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

His pride beamed during the assembly, which he originally thought was to celebrate the school's achievement of winning School of the Year by the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence in 2017. But L-R 5 School District Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner took over and made the announcement to the crowd.

Ross celebrated with the student body, officials with the Lexington-Richland School District 5, and Gov. Henry McMaster during the surprise assembly.

And it all happened for him during National Principals Month.

