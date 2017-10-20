6 houses damaged in Northeast Columbia fire

Columbia firefighters were called to a fire in Northeast Columbia Friday morning that damaged six houses.

The fire department sent this information via Twitter:

#TheCFD working a residential structure fire Brickingham Way. Heavy fire and smoke up unravel all units working #Scnews pic.twitter.com/nI2P1J475G — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 20, 2017

UPDATE: crews have knock on fire hitting hotspots no reported injuries all hands continue the work #scnews pic.twitter.com/xMKUd5Uq7H — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 20, 2017

Six houses were damaged: the main house that caught fire and five neighboring houses were damaged by the heat.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries unrelated to the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

