Great now however, big changes on the way

Let’s enjoy this warm and pleasant fall weather before a sharp change in the forecast comes our way next week! Continued clear and chilly Friday morning, then sunshine and warm temperatures as we reach the lower 80s.



The weekend looks great with 80s for highs and a mix of sun and clouds. More humid by Sunday and there could be a slight shower very late in the day. Monday begins our changes as a powerful cold front makes its way to the state giving us widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be severe with gusty winds and hail possible. The showers linger into Tuesday.



Wednesday – Friday of next week look for sunny skies and much colder conditions as we see well below normal temperatures with highs in the 60s and lows in the middle to upper 30s.



Forecast:



Today: Sunny and warm, highs lower 80s



Saturday - Sunday: Partly cloudy Saturday…Mostly cloudy Sunday, warm, highs lower 80s.



Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, some storm could be severe, highs near 80. Rain chance 50%

