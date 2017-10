The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an overturned tractor trailer is blocking a highway in West Columbia.

??Lexington: Old Barnwell road @ Enterprise parkway is blocked due to an over turned tractor trailer. Expect delays in the area!?? — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 20, 2017

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Drivers should avoid the area.

WIS is working to get more information.

