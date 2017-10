The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one lane has been opened after a tractor-trailer overturned and temporarily blocked the roadway.

Lexington: Old Barnwell road has one lane open. Troopers are assisting with traffic control and will remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/b81xovbhQG — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 20, 2017

??Lexington: Old Barnwell road @ Enterprise parkway is blocked due to an over turned tractor trailer. Expect delays in the area!?? — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 20, 2017

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Drivers should avoid the area.

Troopers on the scene said there are some injuries, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

