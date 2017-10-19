Columbia man sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for 2015 burglary

A Columbia man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for a burglary incident that happened back in 2015.

Darius Walker, 23, was sentenced to 41 years and 30 days in prison.

Walker and a co-defendant are accused of breaking into a woman's house back in 2015 and stealing multiple televisions, cell phones, computers, and various other electronics. As the men were loading up a stolen car with the stolen merchandise, police arrived on the scene and the two men fled. After a 45-minute chase, they were both arrested.

Walker was charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. This is his sixth conviction for burglary.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.