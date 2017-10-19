Hornets, Shamrocks work to move past game-ending altercation

Captains for Eau Claire and C.A. Johnson's football teams spoke with middle school athletes on Wednesday regarding the importance of sportsmanship. (Source: Richland One)

Just days after a game-ending altercation between football teams from C.A. Johnson and Eau Claire, members of the team worked to emphasize the importance of good sportsmanship with young athletes in Columbia.

Captains for the Shamrocks and the Hornets met Wednesday to talk about what happened this past Friday as they began work on community service projects.

One of those projects had the captains from each team speak to middle school football teams on Wednesday ahead of their games about good sportsmanship.

“We're proud of the efforts they're making to grow and learn from this incident,” Eau Claire principal Neshunda Walters and C.A. Johnson principal Veronica Scott said in a statement.

Both teams will be involved in community service projects as part of their restitution and reflection process to move past the incident.

From every mistake a lesson can be learned....captains from EC and CAJ Football teams speak to Gibbes and Alcorn Middle School Football team pic.twitter.com/nOgfSBqJGr — Eau Claire Football (@EC_ShamrocksFB) October 18, 2017

