PLAYER TO WATCH: Hammond's Glick thrives on pressure to throw precise passes

It takes skill and courage as a quarterback to stand in the pocket and throw when pressure mounts. It takes even more skill to be able to throw with absolute precision.

Hammond senior Corbett Glick thrives on the pressure of making those plays. Not only does he embrace the challenge at the position, he seemingly does it with ease.

“I think, with Corbett first and foremost, you have to talk about his character, his maturity,” said Hammond head coach Erik Kimrey. “He’s got a lot of confidence out there. He throws the ball extremely accurately, more accurately than any quarterback that I’ve ever coached. So, he’s just a guy that I can trust to go out to execute the offense and put the ball in the right places.”

This season, Glick is 133-of-185 passing for 2,203 yards. He’s thrown 27 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. While those numbers are incredibly impressive, Glick doesn’t spend a lot of time focusing on his stats.

“I try not to think about it too much,” Glick said. “I always try to just think of next week. Coach Kimrey helps me with that a lot. I always have mistakes every game and i just try to fix those mistakes and move forward.”

Glick also runs track and plays lacrosse at Hammond. He says being a part of those teams helps him build chemistry with his teammates. However, Kimrey says Glick’s leadership skills were developed at home.

“I think his leadership comes from his maturity. His father was an Army Ranger and he’s got that warrior mentality where he can really stay calm and poised in the midst of a battle. So, he’s a guy when you put him out there and he is in charge of our offense, you’ve got a leg up on the competition.”

Right now, Glick does not have any scholarship offers, but Kimrey says his quarterback has been noticed by a few schools.

"He's getting looked at by a few academic schools," said Kimrey. "Some of these schools like Wofford, Furman, and PC are starting to take notice. They need to take notice. The guy can really throw the football and he's a great kid."

With only a few games left, Corbett Glick has an opportunity to put his name in the Hammond record books. According to Coach Kimrey, the senior quarterback could set the new mark for career passing touchdowns and career passing yards. Glick is also only six passing touchdowns away from setting the record for most passing touchdowns in a season.

He'll have a chance to get closer to those milestones this week when Hammond travels to Pinewood Prep.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.