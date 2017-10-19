UPDATE: Missing Horry County woman found safe in West Columbia

An Horry County woman who was reported missing in Lexington County on Thursday has been found safe.

Lexington County deputies say Miranda Butler, 27, was located Friday morning by West Columbia Police.

Butler was last seen on August 4 at the City Gas station on Bush River Road across from the Walmart. She was wearing a red tank top and black sweatpants with the word ‘BOSS 94’ down the side.

Butler was last seen wearing a red tank top and black sweatpants similar to these while at the City Gas station on Bush River Rd.

Butler is from Horry County. Her parents say she came to Columbia in the summer of this year to enter a drug rehab program.

