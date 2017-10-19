Lexington deputies searching for missing woman from Horry County

Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Deputies say Miranda Butler was last seen on August 4 at the City Gas station on Bush River Road across from the Walmart. She was wearing a red tank top and black sweatpants with the word ‘BOSS 94’ down the side.

Butler was last seen wearing a red tank top and black sweatpants similar to these while at the City Gas station on Bush River Rd. #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/SQpqIy4fFl — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 19, 2017

Butler is from Horry County. Her parents say she came to Columbia in the summer of this year to enter a drug rehab program.

Anyone who may have any information on Butler’s whereabouts is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

