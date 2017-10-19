Lexington deputies searching for missing woman from Horry County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington deputies searching for missing woman from Horry County

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: LCSD) (Source: LCSD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Deputies say Miranda Butler was last seen on August 4 at the City Gas station on Bush River Road across from the Walmart. She was wearing a red tank top and black sweatpants with the word ‘BOSS 94’ down the side.

Butler is from Horry County. Her parents say she came to Columbia in the summer of this year to enter a drug rehab program.

Anyone who may have any information on Butler’s whereabouts is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: 

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly