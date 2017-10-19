The best time to see the Orionid Meteor Shower 2017 is this weekend

Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.

The Orionid meteor shower has been visible since Oct. 2 but will be at its peak Friday, Oct. 20 through the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 21.

"You can see pieces of Halley's Comet during the Eta Aquarids [in May] and the Orionid meteor shower [in October and November]," NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com.

NASA and NOAA officials believe observers could see up to 10 to 15 meteors per hour during the shower's peak. The name of the meteor shower is derived from their apparent direction of the constellation Orion (the Hunter).

“We’re expecting great weather for the meteor shower as it peaks Friday night," WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown said. "Our skies will be mostly clear and we’ll also have a new moon, meaning the sky will be a bit darker. Still, get away from the city lights to witness quite a show!”

Halley's Comet graces Earth's orbit every 75 to 76 years - with the last time being 1986. Its next visit is

It's also a great show - there a new moon, so it's lunar gaze will not have to compete with the meteor shower.

