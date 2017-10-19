Getting to the heart of the matter - The 2017 Neighborhood Planning Conference

Want to improve the health and happiness within your neighborhood? Latoisha Green is a neighborhood planner with Richland County and says an upcoming conference will help you help your local neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Planning Conference is Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Richland School District Two’s Institute of Innovation. R2i2 is located at 763 Fashion Drive in the northeast part of Richland County near the Village at Sandhill.

There are three featured workshops:

Asset-based community development involves using a neighborhood’s current resources and assets to its advantage.

Bridging the generation gap highlights the need and ways to connect aging members and youth within a community.

Connecting with Richland County details ways constituents can communicate with county government.

The featured speakers will be Vince Ford and Bernie Mazyck.

Registration for the conference is free and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Register online at the Neighborhood Improvement Program’s homepage of www.rcgov.us or call 803-576-2198.

During the planning conference, you’ll also have the chance to win a Kindle Fire HD10.

