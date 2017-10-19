"Pink-Ah-Licious" fundraiser honored, donates award winnings to Palmetto Health

Harmonie Frederick is about to enter 6th grade at E.L. Wright Middle School. She enters a new school with a new, prestigious accolade: one of the top ten youth volunteers in the country, honored by Prudential’s Spirit of Community Service Awards.

For an 11-year-old Columbia girl, the cause of her fundraising is something with which her family is all too familiar.



Harmonie Frederick was named one of the Prudential National Volunteers of the Year through the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

On Thursday at E.L. Wright Middle School in Columbia, Harmonie donated $5,000 of her earnings from that award to the Palmetto Health Foundation to fund breast cancer research.

"This money is probably going to help them find a cure,” Harmonie said. “And save thousands of people. Even if it's not from my generation or the generation before, it's just gonna help make an impact."

Harmonie’s Dad lost his battle with leukemia in 2016, and her mother won a fight against breast cancer. Harmonie began selling lemonade through her “Pink-Ah-Licious” fundraiser to support the fight against cancer.

She also volunteers at local nursing homes and holds coat drives in the community. If you’d like to nominate a middle or high school student who’s making a difference through volunteering, you can learn more, here: https://spirit.prudential.com/apply/2018

You can also visit Harmonie’s Facebook page, here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015355711915

