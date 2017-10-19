VIDEO: Clemson 'fight club'-style video makes rounds on social media

Nearly one week after losing to Syracuse for their first loss of the season, the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers may have another controversy on their hands.

In a video obtained first by Barstool Sports on Wednesday, two men appear to be squaring off in what appears to be a boxing match in the Clemson locker room.

You can see the video here:

So apparently Clemson has a fight club inside their locker room...I feel like this won’t be going over very well with the @NCAA pic.twitter.com/6LMUQZTC72 — Harold Smith (@hasmith84) October 19, 2017

When contacted by WIS, Joe Galbraith, Clemson's assistant athletic director of communications, says they are aware of the video and it will be addressed.

"We’re aware of the video that was posted online," Galbraith said via email. "Coach Swinney is addressing it with the team this afternoon."

The Tigers (6-1, 2nd in ACC Atlantic) have a bye-week.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.