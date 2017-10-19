UPDATE: Suspect in West Cola manhunt detained by Lexington deputies

Lexington Co. deputies say they've detained 38-year-old Bradford Wayne Jovanelly, of Columbia, after an incident in a West Columbia neighborhood.

Jovanelly is accused of larceny of electrical current and was arrested before he escaped police custody; a search near Delree Street, Kitti Wake Drive, and Old Barnwell Road then followed.

He will be taken to the Lexington County Detention Center for booking.

