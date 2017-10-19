LCSD: Manhunt underway for Columbia man in West Columbia

Lexington Co. deputies are currently searching for 38-year-old Bradley Wayne Jovanelly, of Columbia, after an incident in a West Columbia neighborhood.

Jovanelly is accused of larceny of electrical current and was arrested before he escaped police custody, and the search is underway near Delree Street, Kitti Wake Drive, and Old Barnwell Road.

Jovanelly is described as a white male, 5'7", thin build with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a brown T-shirt.

Jovanelly was arrested for larceny of electrical current. He escaped our custody and we continue to search for him. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/2xUpz2tAhm — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 19, 2017

Deputies urge residents in this area to stay alert and report any unusual activity to 911.

Check back for more updates.

