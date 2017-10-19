LCSD: Manhunt underway for Columbia man in West Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Co. deputies are currently searching for 38-year-old Bradley Wayne Jovanelly, of Columbia, after an incident in a West Columbia neighborhood. 

Jovanelly is accused of larceny of electrical current and was arrested before he escaped police custody, and the search is underway near Delree Street, Kitti Wake Drive, and Old Barnwell Road. 

Jovanelly is described as a white male, 5'7", thin build with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a brown T-shirt. 

Deputies urge residents in this area to stay alert and report any unusual activity to 911. 

