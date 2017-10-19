Tickets on sale for Gamecocks basketball tournament relocated to Myrtle Beach

Gamecocks fans can now buy tickets for a basketball tournament previously scheduled to be played in Puerto Rico, which was relocated to Myrtle Beach.

The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off was moved to the Grand Strand after destruction from Hurricane Maria prevented the tournament from being played in Fajardo. The HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University is hosting the tournament.

All-tournament passes are available now, and single-session tickets, if available, will be available on November 3. Ticket prices range from $35 - $99 plus tax. All seating is General Admission. Click here to buy tickets.

The tournament features 2017 Final Four participant South Carolina (Southeastern), and post-season participants Boise State (Mountain West Conference), Illinois State (Missouri Valley), and Iowa State (Big 12).



Other schools competing in the three-day event include Appalachian State (Sun Belt), Tulsa (American Athletic), UTEP (Conference USA) and Western Michigan (Mid-American). All 12 games of the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS or ESPN3.



Thursday, November 16

• Game 1 - Illinois State vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. CT, 9:30 a.m. MT), ESPN2

• Game 2 - Boise State vs. UTEP, 2 p.m. (1 p.m. CT, 12 p.m. MT), ESPNU

• Game 3 - Iowa State vs. Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. CT, 3:30 p.m. MT), ESPNU

• Game 4 - Tulsa vs. Western Michigan, 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT), ESPNEWS

Friday, November 17

• Game 5 - Illinois State/South Carolina loser vs. Boise State/UTEP loser, 10:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m. CT, 9:30 a.m. MT), ESPNU

• Game 6 - Illinois State/South Carolina winner vs. Boise State/UTEP winner, 1 p.m. (12 p.m. CT, 11 a.m. MT), ESPN2

• Game 7 - Iowa State/Appalachian State loser vs. Tulsa/Western Michigan loser, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. CT, 3 p.m. MT), ESPNU

• Game 8 - Iowa State/Appalachian State winner vs. Tulsa/Western Michigan winner 7 p.m. (6 p.m. CT, 5 p.m. MT), ESPNU

Sunday, November 19

• Game 9 - Game 5 and Game 7 losers, 11:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. CT, 9:30 a.m. MT), ESPN3

• Game 10 - Game 5 and Game 7 winners, 2 p.m. (1 p.m. CT, 12 p.m. MT), ESPNU

• Game 11 - Game 6 and Game 8 losers, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. CT, 3 p.m. MT), ESPNU

• Game 12, Championship - Game 6 and Game 8 winners, 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. CT, 5:30 p.m. MT), ESPN2

