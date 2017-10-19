WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather in FL streets against controversial alt-right speaker Richard Spencer

The city of Gainesville, FL and the University of Florida campus are bracing itself for the worst as controversial speaker Richard Spencer is scheduled to give a speech on campus Thursday.

The state of Florida has braced itself for Spencer's appearance, too. Ahead of the alt-right leader's oration, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday and activated the state's National Guard, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV in Orlando.

The heightened security comes after a rally in Charlottesville, VA, wherein Spencer was involved, turned violent and a woman was killed.

