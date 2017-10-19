Real I.D. - What's the FAQ?

Many in the state of South Carolina are talking about it - real IDs.

While South Carolina has until October 2018 to get ready to comply, you will still need to know what to do and what the Real ID is all about.

Here's everything you need to know about the Real ID - it's purpose and why you'll need it - here.

For what you need to get the Real I.D. in South Carolina, click here.

The SC DMV said more than 3 million licensed drivers in the state may be able to order their REAL ID licenses online as soon as they are available if they bring documents to change their current card to a REAL ID now.

In order to receive a REAL ID, the SC DMV said drivers must provide the following documents:

Proof of identity (Birth certificate or valid US passport)

Proof of social security number

2 proofs of address

Proof of all legal name changes

But here's the biggest takeaway - Real ID's will not be available until 2018.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.