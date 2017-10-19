Boil advisory issued for water customers on Two Notch Road

A water main break is forcing a boil water advisory for part of Two Notch Road.

The boil order was issued by Columbia Water Works for the 2900 block of Two Notch Road, near North Beltline.

Water customers in the affected area should boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or cooking with it. There are several restaurants in the affected area.

Columbia Water Works crews are working to repair the broken water main.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.