SCE&G fined for water pollution at V.C. Summer plant

SCE&G was fined for improper wastewater management at its aborted nuclear plant site in Fairfield County, documents recently released show.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a letter to SCE&G officials on Aug. 4 and issued a consent order detailing the violation of the Pollution Control Act and Water Pollution Control Permits at V.C. Summer.

DHEC says it issued a permit noting the "discharge of treated wastewater" from the Wastewater Treatment Facility that serves the now-defunct nuclear project.

The treated wastewater was authorized to enter into nearby Mayo Creek, which feeds into the Broad River, but monitoring reports from January 2017 and March 2017 showed that daily levels were higher than the maximum allowed.

The reported contamination in March was 13 times higher than the daily maximum.

The failure of the act comes in that the utility "failed to comply with the effluent limitations for E. coli" and were fined $3,200. SCE&G was given 30 days to submit an action plan to clean up the mess.

In a statement, SCE&G officials said:

Earlier this year, we had a couple of instances where samples taken during routine monitoring of discharges from a company-operated wastewater treatment facility in Fairfield County exceeded effluent limitations for E. coli. In May, we upgraded to a larger, more advanced facility, and we have had no problems since then.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.