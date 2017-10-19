NASCAR driver says State Fair rides make him "nauseous"

He can drive in circles at more than 200 miles per hour, but some rides at the South Carolina State Fair make him want to throw up.

Spartanburg native and Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements appeared at NASCAR Night at the State Fair for the 8th straight year.

"This is close to home so it's cool to come here and celebrate the victory with friends and family and all the great people I see here every year," he said. "I like the roller coasters. They're always fun. I can't ride the rides that go 'round and 'round as good as I used to because they make my stomach hurt."

Yes, you read that correctly. A NASCAR driver saying some rides make him woozy.

"They make me a little nauseous. They don't scare me, just a little nauseous," he affirmed.

Clements brought along the trophy he received for his first victory earlier this season. He said he is glad he can celebrate his accomplishment with his home state fans.

"Just enjoy a victory which has been a big blessing for our team, so I brought the trophy here. It's sitting on the car for all our South Carolina fans to see.

