It's doesn't get any better than this

How sweet it is! The beautiful fall weather rolls on with a bit warmer temperatures Thursday through the weekend as upper 70s today will turn to the lower 80s Friday-Sunday.

Look for clouds to increase on Sunday ahead of our next cold front. The cold front arrives by Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front. Some storms may be severe, something to watch closely by late Sunday. Turning cooler behind the front by Wednesday.



Looking way ahead into late next week, we could see a significant shot of cold air move into the southeast. This would give us well below normal temperatures with perhaps record lows. Again, it’s far off however, something to keep tabs on over the next several days.



Thursday: Sunny, highs upper 70s



Friday- Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm, highs lower 80s

