Is this the best band from South Carolina? Thrillist says so...

The popular travel and culture website Thrillist has compiled a list of the best bands from each state in our blessed Union.

They, of course, made a selection for South Carolina - and no, it's not Hootie and the Blowfish.

The article, written on Wednesday, names the Marshall Tucker Band, out of Spartanburg, was named the best band from our state.

"Over a long career, the Spartanburg group has deftly mixed bluegrass, jazz, gospel, and country influences to create a winning Southern rock cocktail with the kick of moonshine and the comfort of a cold beer on a warm evening," the article says.

If you aren't completely sold on The Marshall Tucker Band, Paste magazine wrote an article in 2012 on 12 bands from the Palmetto State that you could listen to.

If none of those bands tickle your fancy, then you can just "Let Her Cry."

