Gamecocks shown little love in SEC preseason projections

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- South Carolina, a participant in last year’s Final Four, was shown little respect by the voting members of the media in the preseason SEC projections.

The Gamecocks were picked to finish 11th in the 14-team league on Wednesday, the start of SEC Media Day in Nashville, Tenn. Understandably though, South Carolina didn’t have any representatives on either of the two preseason All-SEC teams, which totaled 12 members.

Head coach Frank Martin, entering his sixth season, is captaining a very new ship this year with the loss of starting guards Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and PJ Dozier along with fellow senior Justin McKie. Guard Rakym Felder, a bright spot at the end of the season, is also not currently with the team or enrolled in school.

The leading scorer returning from last year’s team is forward Chris Silva, who averaged 10.2 points per game a season ago. He’ll be joined in the front court by Maik Kotsar, the only other full-time starter a year ago, who averaged 5.8 points per game.

South Carolina will host Erskine in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena on October 30 with tip-off time still to be determined. The Gamecocks open the regular season at Wofford and will christen the school’s new arena on November 10 at 7 p.m.

