'I’m just sort of astounded at what I’ve heard': DPS Director draws fire from lawmakers

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Popular travel and culture website Thrillist has complied a list of the best bands from each state in our blessed Union.More >>
Popular travel and culture website Thrillist has complied a list of the best bands from each state in our blessed Union.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
Hearing dates have now officially been set as Palmetto Utilities Inc. plans to make its case to the state next year for higher service rates.More >>
Hearing dates have now officially been set as Palmetto Utilities Inc. plans to make its case to the state next year for higher service rates.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.More >>
Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Twenty-six people have been arrested in a major drug bust that included multiple drugs - and 12 others are being sought in connection with the seizure.More >>
Twenty-six people have been arrested in a major drug bust that included multiple drugs - and 12 others are being sought in connection with the seizure.More >>